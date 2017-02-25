Kitty Askins raises more than $100,000

Neal and Donna Hill, owners of J$A Sludge raised $44,262 to win the titles of Mardis Gras King and Queen at the 10th annual 3HC and Kitty Askins gala The 10th annual Mardi Gras Gala, 3HC and Kitty Askins Hospice Center's annual fundraiser, raised $141,684 of which $92,638 was raised by the six couples vying for the title of Mardi Gras King and Queen. Neal and Donna Hill, owners of J&A Sludge, raised $44,262 to win the titles.

