Kitty Askins raises more than $100,000
Neal and Donna Hill, owners of J$A Sludge raised $44,262 to win the titles of Mardis Gras King and Queen at the 10th annual 3HC and Kitty Askins gala The 10th annual Mardi Gras Gala, 3HC and Kitty Askins Hospice Center's annual fundraiser, raised $141,684 of which $92,638 was raised by the six couples vying for the title of Mardi Gras King and Queen. Neal and Donna Hill, owners of J&A Sludge, raised $44,262 to win the titles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
|old friends (Nov '12)
|Feb 11
|Anonymous
|5
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Joyce
|2
|MO adds two more surveillance cameras
|Jan '17
|Joyce
|1
|Nasty Water (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|3
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Murray
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC