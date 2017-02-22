Grand jury indicts man for murder

Wednesday Feb 22

A Wayne County grand jury indicted a Mount Olive man on a second-degree murder charge this month in the October 2016 motor vehicle death of a Virginia woman. Scott St. John Painter, 53, of 988 Bethel Church Road, crossed the center line while driving drunk on Kelly Springs Road Oct. 11 in Mount Olive, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

