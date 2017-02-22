Grand jury indicts man for murder
A Wayne County grand jury indicted a Mount Olive man on a second-degree murder charge this month in the October 2016 motor vehicle death of a Virginia woman. Scott St. John Painter, 53, of 988 Bethel Church Road, crossed the center line while driving drunk on Kelly Springs Road Oct. 11 in Mount Olive, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Thu
|Corporate clown
|4
|old friends (Nov '12)
|Feb 11
|Anonymous
|5
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|2
|MO adds two more surveillance cameras
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|1
|Nasty Water (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|3
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Murray
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC