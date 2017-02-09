Eastpointe consolidation vote

Eastpointe Human Services, which oversees mental health, substance abuse and disability services in 12 counties including Wayne, is positioned to become part of one of the state's largest behavioral health organizations. The Eastpointe board voted unanimously Wednesday to consolidate with Cardinal Innovations Healthcare, which could lead to Cardinal overseeing services to nearly one third of the state in 32 counties, said Sarah Stroud, Eastpointe's chief executive officer.

