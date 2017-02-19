Deadline nears for AgCarolina scholarships
AgCarolina Farm Credit will be awarding $28,500 in scholarships to students who will be attending or who are currently enrolled in a North Carolina college, university or community college. The deadline is approaching for the 29 scholarships available from the cooperative.
