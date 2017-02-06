Chili cooks: How hot is your batch?
The N.C. Pickle Festival will again host a homestyle chili cookoff during its 31st annual event Saturday, April 29, in downtown Mount Olive. Presented by First South Bank and the Goldsboro News-Argus, the chili cookoff will be sanctioned by the International Chili Society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|2
|MO adds two more surveillance cameras
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|1
|old friends (Nov '12)
|Jan 19
|J cheek
|4
|Nasty Water (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|Concerned
|3
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Murray
|8
|Four Oaks Police (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Mf20money
|21
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC