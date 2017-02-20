Barbara Price sets up scholarship to remember late daughter's legacy
As a tribute to that passion, and to keep alive Mrs. Weil's memory, her mother, Barbara Price, established the Suzanna Bel Hinson Weil Endowed Scholarship Fund for Fine Arts at the University of Mount Olive. In her studio, Diversity Dance in downtown Goldsboro, Mrs. Weil used dance to open dialogue with her students to help them understand what they saw, felt and thought.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|old friends (Nov '12)
|Feb 11
|Anonymous
|5
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|2
|MO adds two more surveillance cameras
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|1
|Nasty Water (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|3
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Murray
|8
|Four Oaks Police (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Mf20money
|21
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC