Barbara Price sets up scholarship to ...

Barbara Price sets up scholarship to remember late daughter's legacy

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

As a tribute to that passion, and to keep alive Mrs. Weil's memory, her mother, Barbara Price, established the Suzanna Bel Hinson Weil Endowed Scholarship Fund for Fine Arts at the University of Mount Olive. In her studio, Diversity Dance in downtown Goldsboro, Mrs. Weil used dance to open dialogue with her students to help them understand what they saw, felt and thought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Olive Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
old friends (Nov '12) Feb 11 Anonymous 5
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Jan 29 Joyce 2
News MO adds two more surveillance cameras Jan 29 Joyce 1
Nasty Water (Aug '07) Jan '17 Concerned 3
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
News Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08) Oct '16 Murray 8
Four Oaks Police (Sep '08) Sep '16 Mf20money 21
See all Mount Olive Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Olive Forum Now

Mount Olive Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Olive Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Mount Olive, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,091,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC