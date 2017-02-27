AgCarolina scholarships available

AgCarolina scholarships available

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

AgCarolina Farm Credit will award two $1,000 scholarships to deserving agriculture students at the University of Mount Olive for the 2017-18 academic year. "AgCarolina is committed to enhancing the quality of life and future opportunities for Eastern North Carolina rural residents and their communities," said David Corum, president and CEO of AgCarolina Farm Credit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Olive Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Feb 23 Corporate clown 4
old friends (Nov '12) Feb 11 Anonymous 5
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Jan 29 Joyce 2
News MO adds two more surveillance cameras Jan 29 Joyce 1
Nasty Water (Aug '07) Jan '17 Concerned 3
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
News Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08) Oct '16 Murray 8
See all Mount Olive Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Olive Forum Now

Mount Olive Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Olive Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Mount Olive, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,325 • Total comments across all topics: 279,182,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC