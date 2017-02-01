UMO to present Arsenic and Old Lace
The University of Mount Olive Theatre and La Belle Epoque will perform Joseph Kesselring's Arsenic and Old Lace Feb. 10-12 at the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall, 207 Wooten St. in Mount Olive. The Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11, performances will be at 7:30 p.m. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Feb. 12. Arsenic and Old Lace is a 1940s era comedy that highlights the antics of two zany spinster sisters and their three odd nephews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|2
|MO adds two more surveillance cameras
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|1
|old friends (Nov '12)
|Jan 19
|J cheek
|4
|Nasty Water (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|Concerned
|3
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Murray
|8
|Four Oaks Police (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Mf20money
|21
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC