UMO to present Arsenic and Old Lace

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: The Sampson Independent

The University of Mount Olive Theatre and La Belle Epoque will perform Joseph Kesselring's Arsenic and Old Lace Feb. 10-12 at the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall, 207 Wooten St. in Mount Olive. The Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11, performances will be at 7:30 p.m. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Feb. 12. Arsenic and Old Lace is a 1940s era comedy that highlights the antics of two zany spinster sisters and their three odd nephews.

Mount Olive, NC

