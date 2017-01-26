UMO to hold concert

The University of Mount Olive will host the Lopez Tabor Duo on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall, 207 Wooten St. in Mount Olive. The event is a part of the University's Concert Series which provides students and local residents the opportunities to enjoy the finest performers of various musical genres at no cost.

