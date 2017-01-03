UMO Music Department to hold Prism Co...

UMO Music Department to hold Prism Concert

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Sampson Independent

The University of Mount Olive will hold its annual Prism Concert on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall . In the interactive concert, the UMO Concert Band, Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, "Free Spirit," and various soloists will perform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Olive Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loud sound Dec 11 Ihp38 1
News Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08) Oct '16 Murray 8
Four Oaks Police (Sep '08) Sep '16 Mf20money 21
Mary Evans??? Aug '16 Jeremy 1
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
airport (Mar '16) Mar '16 joyce 1
Cornelius (Cornell) (Nov '15) Nov '15 babyblue43 1
See all Mount Olive Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Olive Forum Now

Mount Olive Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Olive Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Mount Olive, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,767,981

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC