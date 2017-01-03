UMO Music Department to hold Prism Concert
The University of Mount Olive will hold its annual Prism Concert on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall . In the interactive concert, the UMO Concert Band, Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, "Free Spirit," and various soloists will perform.
