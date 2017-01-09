Temperatures to remain low until Tuesday

But by the time Thursday arrives residents will be able to trade in their winter gear for beach wear as highs are expected to hit 70. Up to 10 inches of snow and sleet fell in places across the state on Saturday. Totals in Wayne County ranged from 0.2 inches in Mount Olive up to 2 inches in the northern portion of the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.