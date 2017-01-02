Mt. Olive Pickle Co. drops into 2017
Hayleigh Boyce, 5, holds a noisemaker in her mouth as she poses for a photo with the glowing pickle at the annual Mount Olive Pickle Drop. She and her family drove from Four Oaks to attend the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud sound
|Dec 11
|Ihp38
|1
|Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Murray
|8
|Four Oaks Police (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Mf20money
|21
|Mary Evans???
|Aug '16
|Jeremy
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|airport (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|joyce
|1
|Cornelius (Cornell) (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|babyblue43
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC