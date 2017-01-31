Mount Olive teen killed in wreck Monday

A 2016 Chevy Impala sits in the median of N.C. Highway 117, north of the N.C. Highway 55 exit after Monday night's fatal wreck. Highway Patrol troopers said the driver of the car, Ryan James, 16, of Dudley, was traveling east on Baker Chapel Church Road at a high speed and ran off of the road and jumped a ditch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.