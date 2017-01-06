Mount Olive prepares for snowstorm
Brown watched the weekend's forecast on the Weather Channel with Town Manager Charles Brown earlier this week to make appropriate adjustments for the upcoming snow and sleet. The chief said he knew the pink zone touching North Carolina represented snow, but he was unaware of a hot pink zone which hovered over the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nasty Water (Aug '07)
|11 hr
|Concerned
|3
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Murray
|8
|Four Oaks Police (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Mf20money
|21
|Mary Evans???
|Aug '16
|Jeremy
|1
|airport (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|joyce
|1
|Cornelius (Cornell) (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|babyblue43
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC