Mount Olive police charge Wal-Mart employee with steaing money

Thursday Jan 26

According to a report from the Mount Olive Police Department, K'nyam'yshell D'nyse Mathis, 19, of 101 Sunnyside Road, Dudley, placed $100 on a gift card without putting the money in the register around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18. The report said Mathis spent $1.05 with the card at the store, located at 308 N.C. 55 W., Mount Olive, 15 minutes later at a self-checkout register. An asset protection manager found shortages in the store's daily revenue to be short $100, and discovered a transaction on the shopping card history.

