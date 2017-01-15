Mount Olive open house Monday

Mount Olive open house Monday

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

The University of Mount Olive will hold open house on Monday, Jan. 16, for high school juniors and seniors and their parents to see first-hand what the University has to offer. Prospective students will have the opportunity to tour classrooms, residence rooms, the dining area, and other campus facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Olive Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
News Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08) Oct '16 Murray 8
Four Oaks Police (Sep '08) Sep '16 Mf20money 21
Mary Evans??? Aug '16 Jeremy 1
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
airport (Mar '16) Mar '16 joyce 1
Cornelius (Cornell) (Nov '15) Nov '15 babyblue43 1
See all Mount Olive Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Olive Forum Now

Mount Olive Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Olive Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Mount Olive, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,556 • Total comments across all topics: 277,920,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC