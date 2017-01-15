Mount Olive open house Monday
The University of Mount Olive will hold open house on Monday, Jan. 16, for high school juniors and seniors and their parents to see first-hand what the University has to offer. Prospective students will have the opportunity to tour classrooms, residence rooms, the dining area, and other campus facilities.
