Holidays 3 mins ago 12:09 a.m.20 Odd ...

Holidays 3 mins ago 12:09 a.m.20 Odd Items Dropped On New Year's Eve Across The U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

From the pickle to a gold nugget, to the possum drop, North Carolina has its own unique way of ringing in the New Year in 2017, but what about the rest of America? We found a number of states that have their own unique items that are lowered to celebrate the New Year. Mount Olive, NC: A 3 ft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Olive Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loud sound Dec 11 Ihp38 1
News Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08) Oct '16 Murray 8
Four Oaks Police (Sep '08) Sep '16 Mf20money 21
Mary Evans??? Aug '16 Jeremy 1
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
airport (Mar '16) Mar '16 joyce 1
Cornelius (Cornell) (Nov '15) Nov '15 babyblue43 1
See all Mount Olive Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Olive Forum Now

Mount Olive Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Olive Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Mount Olive, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,918 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,207

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC