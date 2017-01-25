Historical Glimpses to talk about UMO's impact on the east
Memories of Mount Olive College and its influence on eastern North Carolina will be the focus of Thursday's Historical Glimpses program at the university. Sponsored by the Mount Olive Area Historical Society, the session will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Steele Memorial Library at 119 West Main St. It will include a question-and-answer period.
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|old friends (Nov '12)
|Jan 19
|J cheek
|4
|Nasty Water (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|Concerned
|3
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Murray
|8
|Four Oaks Police (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Mf20money
|21
|Mary Evans???
|Aug '16
|Jeremy
|1
|airport (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|joyce
|1
