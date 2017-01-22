Displaced Seven Springs EMS needs hom...

Displaced Seven Springs EMS needs home of its own

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

The EMS unit that had been housed there has been temporarily relocated just a few miles north of the Neuse River to Elroy Fire Station No. 2 on Dollard Town Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Olive Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
old friends (Nov '12) Jan 19 J cheek 4
Nasty Water (Aug '07) Jan 16 Concerned 3
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
News Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08) Oct '16 Murray 8
Four Oaks Police (Sep '08) Sep '16 Mf20money 21
Mary Evans??? Aug '16 Jeremy 1
airport (Mar '16) Mar '16 joyce 1
See all Mount Olive Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Olive Forum Now

Mount Olive Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Olive Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Mount Olive, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,534 • Total comments across all topics: 278,324,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC