Changes made in 2017 to N.C. Pickle Festival
The 31st annual North Carolina Pickle Festival will feature not only a new approach to the award-winning festival's Friday night activities, but a novel way to help visitors navigate Saturday's full day of events as well. Sponsored by the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce, the festival will be held Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, downtown.
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|old friends (Nov '12)
|Jan 19
|J cheek
|4
|Nasty Water (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|Concerned
|3
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Murray
|8
|Four Oaks Police (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Mf20money
|21
|Mary Evans???
|Aug '16
|Jeremy
|1
|airport (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|joyce
|1
