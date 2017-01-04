Brandon Lee honored for academic exce...

Brandon Lee honored for academic excellence

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

He never thought Dr. David Hines, vice president of academic affairs for the University of Mount Olive, would announce his name during the university's fall commencement ceremony Saturday, Dec. 17. A native of Mount Olive, Lee received the distinguished Dr. Thomas R. Morris Award for academic excellence and a $3,000 check amid the 280-student graduation in Kornegay Arena. "It was kind of a surreal moment," Lee said.

