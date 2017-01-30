30 charged in massive Duplin Co. drug...

30 charged in massive Duplin Co. drug bust

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Mount Olive Tribune, Mount Olive, NC

Thirty residents from Mount Olive and local communities were charged in the recent "Just the Beginning" multi-agency undercover operation, culminating last Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Olive Tribune, Mount Olive, NC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Olive Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Sun Joyce 2
News MO adds two more surveillance cameras Sun Joyce 1
old friends (Nov '12) Jan 19 J cheek 4
Nasty Water (Aug '07) Jan 16 Concerned 3
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
News Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08) Oct '16 Murray 8
Four Oaks Police (Sep '08) Sep '16 Mf20money 21
See all Mount Olive Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Olive Forum Now

Mount Olive Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Olive Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Mount Olive, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,331 • Total comments across all topics: 278,390,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC