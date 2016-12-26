Woman dies in collision

3 hrs ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

A Goldsboro woman is dead and one man is in critical condition after a wreck that took place Christmas evening at Friendly Drive and Braswell Road in Rosewood. North Carolina Highway Patrolman Nolan Sanders said 65-year-old Charles Aaron Mitchell ran a stop sign at the intersection, which resulted in his 2017 Buick being t-boned on the passenger side by a Ford F-250 driven by 21-year-old Paul Ray Anthony of Mount Olive.

