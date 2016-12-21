UMO collegiate FFA provides warm weather gear for kids in need - 7:15 am updated:
Youngsters are wrapped in warmth thanks to efforts by the University of Mount Olive FFA, which collected over 300 coats this holiday season. University of Mount Olive FFA members pose with Santa, showing off the hundreds of coats they collected for students at area elementary schools.
