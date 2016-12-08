Top education leaders hold panel discussion

Dr. Thomas A. Walker Jr., president of Wayne Community College, left, and Dr. Michael Dunsmore, superintendent of Wayne County Public Schools, right, listen as Dr. Phillip Kertsetter, University of Mount Olive president, responds to questions from the audience during the Education Hot Topic program sponsored by the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce Wednesday at Lane Tree Golf Club. Wayne County's top three education leaders Wednesday were questioned about issues ranging from cooperation and collaboration, the state budget and coping with rapidly changing technologies.

