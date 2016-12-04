Spirit in the streets
Santa waves to the crowd on Center Street during the Goldsboro Christmas Parade Saturday evening. Parades in Goldsboro, Fremont and Mount Olive filled the day with holiday cheer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud sound
|Dec 11
|Ihp38
|1
|Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Murray
|8
|Four Oaks Police (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Mf20money
|21
|Mary Evans???
|Aug '16
|Jeremy
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|airport (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|joyce
|1
|Cornelius (Cornell) (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|babyblue43
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC