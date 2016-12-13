Special session begins today
The Cherry Research Farm and Claridge Nursery, both damaged during Hurricane Matthew, would benefit from a proposed $200 million financial aid package being crafted by state legislators. The package would also offer housing assistance, help nonprofits and address the issue of school days missed because of the storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud sound
|Dec 11
|Ihp38
|1
|Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Murray
|8
|Four Oaks Police (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Mf20money
|21
|Mary Evans???
|Aug '16
|Jeremy
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|airport (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|joyce
|1
|Cornelius (Cornell) (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|babyblue43
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC