Sjafb Eod explodes found dynamite

Ryan Herring from Thoroughfare Volunteer Fire Department directs traffic Monday at the intersection of U.S. 13 South and Herring Road. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Seymour Johnson Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded to Herring's Mill where between 75 and 100 sticks of dynamite was found in a storage building.

