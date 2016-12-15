Police: Woman had drugs on her during court
A Mount Olive woman, sentenced in district court to three weeks in jail Monday, now faces three additional felony charges for drugs found in her possession as sheriff's deputies processed her into the Wayne County Detention Center. Sheriff's Office officials said deputies discovered she had drugs on her immediately after she was sentenced for another crime in Wayne County District Court.
