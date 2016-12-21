Got drugs to sell? Keep - em out of Mount Olive
A drug bust that resulted in warrants several weeks ago against 39 alleged drug dealers was a clear message from police and town officials that drug activity will not be tolerated in the Town of Mount Olive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Olive Tribune, Mount Olive, NC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud sound
|Dec 11
|Ihp38
|1
|Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Murray
|8
|Four Oaks Police (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Mf20money
|21
|Mary Evans???
|Aug '16
|Jeremy
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|airport (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|joyce
|1
|Cornelius (Cornell) (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|babyblue43
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC