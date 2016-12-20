Dr. David Tayloe awarded Order of the Long Leaf Pine
Dr. David Tayloe, center, was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Steve Keen, left, representing Gov. Pat McCrory's office. Also pictured is Dr. Tayloe's wife, Denise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud sound
|Dec 11
|Ihp38
|1
|Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Murray
|8
|Four Oaks Police (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Mf20money
|21
|Mary Evans???
|Aug '16
|Jeremy
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|airport (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|joyce
|1
|Cornelius (Cornell) (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|babyblue43
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC