ACE Team nets three arrests
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team arrested three people on various drug charges while working several areas of the county Saturday. An investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics in the Hickory Hills area of Wayne County led to authorities arresting Timothy Hastings, 37, of 201 Worth Drive for felony possession of cocaine.
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud sound
|Dec 11
|Ihp38
|1
|Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Murray
|8
|Four Oaks Police (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Mf20money
|21
|Mary Evans???
|Aug '16
|Jeremy
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|airport (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|joyce
|1
|Cornelius (Cornell) (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|babyblue43
|1
