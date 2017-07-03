Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens to Close in August
The 600,000-square-foot Gibraltar Trade Center in Macomb County's Mount Clemens is closing later this summer after 37 years in business. The public market which has vendors who sell everything from toys to guns to rugs to clothing made the announcement on its website.
