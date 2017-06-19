Parolee arrested after death of 3-yea...

Parolee arrested after death of 3-year-old boy who shot self

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: MIPrepZone

A Mount Clemens man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy who fatally shot himself outside a Clinton Township apartment building earlier in the day. Information provided to Clinton Township police indicates the gun dropped from the pocket of the man in front of an apartment building in the Newport Arms Apartments complex, located south of Joy Road and east of Gratiot Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MIPrepZone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Clemens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pokemon is here to stay (Aug '16) 17 hr I spy nerds 6
Erin Stahl tries again Thu watching you 22
Kmart on 9 harper (Jan '13) Jun 21 Obesewalrus 22
Who else would agree....... Rubino has a MANGINA! Jun 21 Just A Puss 6
Candice Rusie Jun 20 Shes a stalker 5
Detroit Strip Clubs/metro bars (Mar '13) Jun 19 Anonymous 13
school of choice made south lake look like a gh... (Oct '07) Jun 18 Close South Lake 479
See all Mount Clemens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Clemens Forum Now

Mount Clemens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Clemens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Mount Clemens, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,953 • Total comments across all topics: 281,983,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC