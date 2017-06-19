Man sues police for $50 million after being shot during pursuit
A 30-year-old Macomb County man is suing the Fraser Police Department for $50 million after being shot twice at the conclusion of a chase early on Aug. 31, 2016. Mount Clemens-based attorney Albert Addis filed the lawsuit on behalf of Enzo A. Evangelista in federal court last week claiming police used excessive force and shot Evangelista, who was unarmed, in the head and shoulder unnecessarily.
