Drain pipe collapse forces street closure in Macomb County
The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reports Monday that the 48-inch pipe beneath North River Road near Interstate 94 collapsed Friday. Parts of the road's shoulder and asphalt road surface were starting to fail.
