Deputies search for Mt. Clemens flower bandit
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man they say has been stealing flowers from a local business. According to the sheriff's office Facebook page , the suspect has taken the flowers in the middle of the night on multiple occasions between June 15 and June 23. The suspect is described as a black male, around 35 years old with long curly black hair and a black mustache.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Mount Clemens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who else would agree....... Rubino has a MANGINA!
|14 hr
|MANGINA madness
|9
|Man sues police for $50 million after being sho...
|Jun 27
|calliffy2
|1
|Pokemon is here to stay (Aug '16)
|Jun 26
|Adult babies
|7
|noise ordinance violators/loud car stereos (Jun '09)
|Jun 24
|Mike Arnold
|18
|Erin Stahl tries again
|Jun 22
|watching you
|22
|Kmart on 9 harper (Jan '13)
|Jun 21
|Obesewalrus
|22
|Candice Rusie
|Jun 20
|Shes a stalker
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mount Clemens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC