Deputies search for Mt. Clemens flower bandit

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man they say has been stealing flowers from a local business. According to the sheriff's office Facebook page , the suspect has taken the flowers in the middle of the night on multiple occasions between June 15 and June 23. The suspect is described as a black male, around 35 years old with long curly black hair and a black mustache.

