Axaltaa s Mount Clemens Facility Earns First Supplier Sustainability Award from Honda
From left to right: Axalta's Patrick Altman and Jon Passmore; Rick Schostek, Executive Vice President, Honda North America, Inc.; and Axalta's Michael Magdich and Virginia Gronley during the Supplier Sustainability Award presentation at the 33rd annual Honda Supplier Conference in Birmingham, Alabama. )--Axalta Coating Systems , a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, was one of 55 suppliers recently honored by Honda North America for achievements in providing sustainable parts and materials.
