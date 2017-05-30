Homeless Man Crushed In Garabage Truc...

Homeless Man Crushed In Garabage Truck Tells...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WXYZ

A homeless man is telling his story after he was nearly crushed to death in the back of a garbage truck in November. He says he found a church downtown in Mount Clemens and thought it was safe to sleep in their dumpster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Clemens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who else would agree....... Rubino has a MANGINA! 21 hr Golden Globes 5
Erin Stahl tries again 21 hr Let it GO 15
What Happened To ? May 22 Ernies parts guy 4
Suzie Q restarant (Aug '11) May 19 Steven Ketelhut 14
Review: Village Square Co-Operative (Feb '09) May 14 Terry47 28
Uncle Ron's Ice Cream wagons (Jun '09) May 13 Sam108 16
Ron Fredricks May 12 Look at ME 11
See all Mount Clemens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Clemens Forum Now

Mount Clemens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Clemens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Mount Clemens, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,881 • Total comments across all topics: 281,461,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC