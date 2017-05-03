Axalta Opens Americas Technology Cent...

Axalta Opens Americas Technology Center for Next Generation Coatings Development at Michigan Facilit

Axalta Coating Systems held the grand opening event of its Americas Technology Center located at its Mount Clemens, Michigan manufacturing and research complex. Reflecting Axalta's commitment to innovation and performance, the ATC will provide product research and development resources dedicated to customers across the Western Hemisphere as one of the company's four principal global technology centers.

