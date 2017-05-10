Authorities seek source of illnesses ...

Authorities seek source of illnesses at Detroit-area school

A suburban Detroit charter high school is expected to reopen Monday after a dozen students and two teachers who reported feeling ill were hospitalized. The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reports that the Arts Academy in the Woods in Fraser was closed Friday as authorities tried to determine the source of the illnesses.

