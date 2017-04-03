Stann and Farrell Look to Continued Growth as They Celebrate 10 Years of Operating SVS Vision
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich.-Ten years ago this month, Ken Stann and Rob Farrell, OD, purchased SVS Vision and launched a management partnership that developed a successful formula that continues this year as the optical retailer furthers its expansion with the opening of eight new office locations this year. SVS Vision also expects to complete a major update of its optical lab over the next few months.
