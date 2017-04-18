Protesters rally against Republicans who opposed tax cut
A conservative group is organizing six protests across Michigan to criticize a dozen House Republicans who voted against cutting the state's income tax. The Michigan Conservative Coalition said it was holding rallies Tuesday at six post offices to coincide with the tax filing deadline.
