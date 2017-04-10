Michigan man drowns trying to save girlfriend's son

Man, 24, drowns after diving into a river to save his girlfriend's three-year-old son who had fallen in A young man has drowned after heroically diving into a river to save his girlfriend's three-year-old son who had fallen into the water. Joshua Traylor, 24, was feeding nearby ducks with his girlfriend and her young son on a boardwalk near the Clinton River in Mount Clemens, Michigan, when the boy slipped and fell in.

