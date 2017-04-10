Michigan man drowns trying to save girlfriend's son
Man, 24, drowns after diving into a river to save his girlfriend's three-year-old son who had fallen in A young man has drowned after heroically diving into a river to save his girlfriend's three-year-old son who had fallen into the water. Joshua Traylor, 24, was feeding nearby ducks with his girlfriend and her young son on a boardwalk near the Clinton River in Mount Clemens, Michigan, when the boy slipped and fell in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Mount Clemens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parade Complaint Dept (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|MLK
|8
|Scott Dodich Council Candidate
|Mon
|Whos He
|3
|Conflict of Interest
|Mar 30
|Daffy
|7
|Stop preying on us !
|Mar 28
|A civilized person
|9
|SCS Missed Votes
|Mar 27
|Denny
|10
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Mar 24
|Louis
|131
|why are people protesting (Jun '09)
|Mar 24
|Juvanmak
|1,139
Find what you want!
Search Mount Clemens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC