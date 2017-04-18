Man hospitalized trying to rescue boy...

Man hospitalized trying to rescue boy from river

Sunday Apr 9

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. - A 3-year-old is expected to be okay, after falling into the Clinton River on Sunday.

