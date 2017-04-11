Man drowns attempting to save toddler, called 'a hero'
A 24-year-old man died Sunday after he dove into the Clinton River to save a toddler and never resurfaced. The family of Joshua Traylor is still trying to make sense of a tragedy that took the young man's life but has so many calling him a hero.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Clemens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erin Stahl tries again
|22 hr
|Here Kitty Kitty ...
|3
|Midevil themed restaurant
|Thu
|Jen
|1
|Scott Dodich Council Candidate
|Wed
|Loan default
|6
|Does anyone remember? (Jun '09)
|Apr 19
|Rob
|16
|Parade Complaint Dept (Jun '16)
|Apr 11
|MLK
|8
|Conflict of Interest
|Mar 30
|Daffy
|7
|Why did Ashley get arrested? (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|Facebook Friend
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mount Clemens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC