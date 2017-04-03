Man dies attempting to save boy from Detroit-area river
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after jumping into a suburban Detroit river while trying to rescue a young boy who fell into the water. Macomb County sheriff's Captain John Roberts says the man was walking with the 3-year-old boy and the boy's mother along a boardwalk that runs along the Clinton River in Mount Clemens on Sunday when the child fell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Add your comments below
Mount Clemens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Dodich Council Candidate
|Apr 6
|botched attempt
|2
|Conflict of Interest
|Mar 30
|Daffy
|7
|Stop preying on us !
|Mar 28
|A civilized person
|9
|SCS Missed Votes
|Mar 27
|Denny
|10
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Mar 24
|Louis
|131
|why are people protesting (Jun '09)
|Mar 24
|Juvanmak
|1,139
|DOJ Gets Countersued To Keep Mosque Out Of Ster...
|Mar 24
|BB Board
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Clemens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC