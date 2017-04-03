Man dies attempting to save boy from ...

Man dies attempting to save boy from Detroit-area river

55 min ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

Authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after jumping into a suburban Detroit river while trying to rescue a young boy who fell into the water. Macomb County sheriff's Captain John Roberts says the man was walking with the 3-year-old boy and the boy's mother along a boardwalk that runs along the Clinton River in Mount Clemens on Sunday when the child fell.

