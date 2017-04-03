Harrison-Suratt named to Macomb Count...

Harrison-Suratt named to Macomb County Probate Court

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

"Sandra's extensive background and expertise in probate law make her particularly well-suited for the Macomb County Probate Court," Snyder said. Harrison has been an attorney with the law firm Simasko, Simasko & Simasko, P.C. in Mount Clemens since 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Clemens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Conflict of Interest Mar 30 Daffy 7
Stop preying on us ! Mar 28 A civilized person 9
SCS Missed Votes Mar 27 Denny 10
News Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06) Mar 24 Louis 131
why are people protesting (Jun '09) Mar 24 Juvanmak 1,139
News DOJ Gets Countersued To Keep Mosque Out Of Ster... Mar 24 BB Board 1
I am doing research about the Rat Problem in St... (Oct '09) Mar 23 SCS Resident 317
See all Mount Clemens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Clemens Forum Now

Mount Clemens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Clemens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Mount Clemens, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,050,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC