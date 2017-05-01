2 arraigned in death of Michigan man missing for year

This undated photo provided by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office in Mount Clemens, Mich., shows Andrew Fiacco, who was arraigned Friday, April 28, 2017, along with his girlfriend, Eevette MacDonald, on charges related to the slaying and mutilation of Stephen McAfee, an acquaintance who went missing in March 2016 but whose body parts were found just this week in a shallow grave in a vacant field north of Detroit. Fiacco is accused of killing McAfee, while MacDonald is accused of helping him afterward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.