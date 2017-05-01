2 arraigned in death of Michigan man missing for year
Booking photos released by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office of Andrew Michael Fiacco, left, and Eevette Renee MacDonald are displayed during a press conference at the sheriff's office, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Mount Clemens, Mich. The pair were charged in the slaying and mutilation of Stephen McAfee, an acquaintance who went missing last year but whose body parts were found just this week in a shallow grave behind Fiacco's home in Ray Township as well as at vacant field north of Detroit, authorities announced Friday.
